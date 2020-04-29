- Advertisement -

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has descended heavily on a woman who asked him to help the Menzgold customers retrieve their money.

The woman sent a text message to the member of parliament to use his influence to help Menzgold customers to reclaim their money.

The message infuriated Kennedy Agyapong who in turn lambasted the woman for asking him to do such a ‘foolish’ thing.

Kennedy Agyapong who sounded angry rained insults on the woman describing her as a ‘very foolish person’.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, people invested in Menzgold because they are greedy and there is no way he can help them retrieve their money.

“The guy is not under any banking regulations for us to attack him or for government to pay. Most Ghanaians are lazy, they don’t want to work. They only want easy way to make money and people who want easy money will always suffer. This woman is very foolish for blaming me”, Kennedy Agyapong fired.

Kennedy Agyapong’s reaction has gained massive reaction on social media where he was commended for his response.

ghanawoman stated; “Very true. It was Greed cos their interest rate made no sense and was so not sustainable”.

Khaakyire3 wrote; “Man of principle”.

Callme_nana_kofi also wrote; “Priniciple..we need to think as a country”.

mcclincon88 added; “I love this man truthfulness and I pray and ask GOD to gracefully prolong his life and guide him in Jesus name amen”.

ahkosua_serwaa had this to say; “What he’s saying is true”.