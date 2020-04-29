Home Lifestyle Kennedy Agyapong blasts woman who asked him to help Menzgold customers retrieve...
Source:Ghpage
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong blasts woman who asked him to help Menzgold customers retrieve their money

By Lizbeth Brown
0
- Advertisement -

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has descended heavily on a woman who asked him to help the Menzgold customers retrieve their money.

The woman sent a text message to the member of parliament to use his influence to help Menzgold customers to reclaim their money.

The message infuriated Kennedy Agyapong who in turn lambasted the woman for asking him to do such a ‘foolish’ thing.

Kennedy Agyapong who sounded angry rained insults on the woman describing her as a ‘very foolish person’.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, people invested in Menzgold because they are greedy and there is no way he can help them retrieve their money.

“The guy is not under any banking regulations for us to attack him or for government to pay. Most Ghanaians are lazy, they don’t want to work. They only want easy way to make money and people who want easy money will always suffer. This woman is very foolish for blaming me”, Kennedy Agyapong fired.

ALSO READ: People with weak minds go to Nana Agradaa for help -Kennedy Agyapong

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: NAM1 leases out his Menzgold head office to raise funds to pay customers

Kennedy Agyapong’s reaction has gained massive reaction on social media where he was commended for his response.

ghanawoman stated; “Very true. It was Greed cos their interest rate made no sense and was so not sustainable”.

Khaakyire3 wrote; “Man of principle”.

Callme_nana_kofi also wrote; “Priniciple..we need to think as a country”.

mcclincon88 added; “I love this man truthfulness and I pray and ask GOD to gracefully prolong his life and guide him in Jesus name amen”.

ahkosua_serwaa had this to say; “What he’s saying is true”.

Previous articleAngry Funny Face hits back at Lilwin again as he drops a bombshell
Next articlePrayer is the only tool to stop the coronavirus Pandemic – Archbishop Duncan Williams

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Meet the mother of the MP for Kwabre East who is also the 2nd wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng

RASHAD -
The only remaining wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng who is unknown in mainstream media is his 2nd wife. The...
Read more
Lifestyle

How Dr Osei Kwame Despite spends his millions revealed

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the Ghanaian rich businesses men's league, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is one of the figures who has stood tall in all...
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 3rd wife who’s more beautiful than Akua and Linda

RASHAD -
It’s no secret that one of the Ghanaian millionaires, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 wives. For most...
Read more
Lifestyle

People with weak minds go to Nana Agradaa for help -Kennedy Agyapong

Lizbeth Brown -
The member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is still on the issue of fake prophets and spiritualists in...
Read more
Lifestyle

Another video of a boyfriend snatcher being beaten goes viral

RASHAD -
A video of two slay queens fighting like wild cats over a man has hit online and fast trending on all social...
Read more
Lifestyle

God never told me to sleep with the ladies – Obinim speaks

Qwame Benedict -
Founder and leader of International God's Way Church(IGWC) Angel Bishop has opened up on what made him sleep with other women.
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, April 30, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
83 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Fella Makafui speaks for the first time after Akuapem Poloo accused Sista Afia of sleeping with Medikal

Qwame Benedict -
Actress Fella Makafui has dropped her first reaction after Akuapem Poloo claimed Sista Afia has been sleeping with her husband, Medikal.
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face has started having problems in his new marriage

Qwame Benedict -
Favorite actor and comedian Funny Face yesterday morning burst on social media accusing his colleagues Bismark the Joke, Kalybos, Lil Win, and...
Read more
Nigeria News

Davido calls Mercy John and her husband ‘Wicked people’

Qwame Benedict -
OBO boss Davido has sparked up controversy on social media after calling actress Mercy John and her husband Prince Okojie wicked people.
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 3rd wife who’s more beautiful than Akua and Linda

RASHAD -
It’s no secret that one of the Ghanaian millionaires, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 wives. For most...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News