Kennedy Agyapong caught on camera sleeping at Akufo Addo's SONA 2021
Kennedy Agyapong caught on camera sleeping at Akufo Addo’s SONA 2021

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong, per a new trending photo, appeared to be snoozing at the just-ended State of the Nation’s Address by President-elect Nana Akufo Addo.

As established in the laws of the country, the incumbent President addressed the nation prior to the inauguration of a new Parliament for his next 4-year term in office.

The event held at the Parliament on January 5, 2021, saw the President eulogize the sitting NPP government for its achievements during their first tenure while detailing the state of the economy.

The President addressed the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic for the last time and among the highlights of the event is a picture of Kennedy Agyapong currently trending on social media.

The MP-elect for Assin Central appeared to be napping in his seat. Seated right next to Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Kennedy dozed with his head down.

Dressed in a Kaftan with his mask on, the politician seemed far gone.

Source:GHPAGE

