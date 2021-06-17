- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong celebrated his 61st birthday on 16th June 2021.

The Ghanaian politician flew to Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates with his wife and some of his children to mark his birthday.

In a video sighted by GhPage.com, Kennedy Agyapong was seen with his family seated at the dinner table having the time of their lives.

The Politician’s children also presented gifts to their father as he was seen opening the gifts beaming with smiles.

The video also shows a lovely moment where Kennedy Agyapong shared a kiss with a woman believed to be his second wife while his children cheered on.

Watch the video below;

There was also a display of wealth as some luxurious cars were seen transporting Kennedy Agyapong and his big family to the venue.