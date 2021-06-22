- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon Kennedy Agyapong has cut sod for the construction of an 80-bed Cardiothoracic Centre at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

A ceremony held to mark the commencement of the project took place on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

The treatment centre will include facilities such as a Cardiothoracic Training Centre and Conference room, VVIP clinic, 3 operating theatres, an Intensive Care Unit,

It will also have an Executive Clinic, a Dialysis Unit, X-Ray unit, a Robotic Unit, a pharmacy and an outpatient department among other essential units.

Currently, the 80-year-old premier military hospital refers its Cardiothoracic and heart related cases to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for treatment.

The sod-turning ceremony is a follow up on a promise made by Hon Kennedy Agyapong in 2020 when he presented some personal protective materials to the 37 Military Hospital in response to the outbreak of the dreaded Covid-19 virus in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Defence Staff Mr. Seth Amoama in his opening remarks said the kind gesture by the honourable member was another stride in their hospital management and adds that it is a project of great significance to healthcare.

He added that, in many ways, this project will be the first in the country which will offer treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the country.

He paid glowing tribute to the Assin Central MP for his contribution to health care delivery in Ghana and expressed the gratitude of the military.

Kennedy Agyapong MP, who is also the Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament expressed his contentment over the attention the project has received so far.

He emphasized that upon a thorough research, he realized the need for such specialized health care in the sub region due to its rising population and a high number of people would require such specialized health care. He then paid tribute to the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

He chose the 37 Military hospital due to the hospitals effort to deliver quality health care and for their services to the nation, also it’s only fair for the medical staff to have equipments needed to deliver the best of services comparable to anywhere in the world. He then thanked staff and workers for contributing immensely towards the fight against Covid 19 pandemic.

He explained that the Centre when completed will have all the needed units to deliver on its promises and appealed to the contractor to live up to expectation and deliver on time. Again, he expressed gratitude to the Ghana Armed forces for their support and service to the nation. He concluded by saying this was just the beginning of greater things to come.