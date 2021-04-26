Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter dance to her new job at Google (Video)

type here...
By Nazir Hamzah
Amanda Agyapong
Amanda Agyapong, the daughter of a Ghanaian politician and businessman has been promoted to a new job at the international internet firm.

The 23-year old daughter of the Assin Fosu Member of parliament has revealed that she’s now been promoted in her current job at internet heavyweights Google.

Amanda who was apparently working as an intern with the top-notch internet company has received a full time position and now with a promotion on top.

The young brilliant lady could not hide her excitement after the news she took Instagram to announced her new role and recounted how the journey has been for her.

@google newly PROMOTED Black woman?? This is also dedicated to my day one Black Girl Googler squad, here’s to our continued successful careers?? From my internship, to first job, to first promotion Google has held me down but most importantly so have these ladies! She wrote.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

