According to the man himself, Hon Kennedy Ohene Akompreko Agyapong he has 21 children and made Ghanaians understand they are all enjoying good life abroad.

Over the weekend, Kennedy Agyapong’s eldest daughter got married in a stunning wedding ceremony and all her children repped the event live and colored.

However, it was the daughters of the maverick lawmaker who took the center attraction on the day. Adorn in the same fitting dress, They looked absolutely stunning.

Prior to the event, they teamed up on Joe Boy’s ‘Baby’ to show their dancing skills and also to show their beauty to the world.

Six of the daughters were spotted in the video and it included Amanda, Christabel, Tracey, Geraldine, and Abby.

Watch the video below

By the way, Anell, the daughter of Kennedy Agyapong and Moira Dawson was not seen at the wedding and was not spotted in the video as well. We just hope she has made peace with her sisters.