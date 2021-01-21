- Advertisement -

The member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has today wowed many after he debated in parliament for the first time.

As already stated, the eighth parliament is set to be a very interesting one since both the NDC and NPP has 137 members of Parliament each with one independent candidate.

Prior to the commencement of the eighth parliament, a lot of questions were asked as to which side becomes the majority and which side becomes the minority.

Though the matter has been settled with the independent MP disclosing in a letter to the speaker that he plans to do business with the NPP.

But looks like some people are still finding difficult to accept the fact NDC is now th minority and this has made the loudmouth politician to school them.

Watch the video below:

Read the comments below:

Samuel Agyeman: “What is NDC doing at the house? They said they don’t recognize the president so they did not attend his inaugural ceremony. What kind of people are we dealing with in the country?”

Jonas Mensa: “Waw the first time Kennedy Agyapong is speaking in paliament which is not in fighting but on an important matter now debate . Yes continue that way”

Rev. Isaac Bosiako Antwi: We thank God the next president of Ghana is talking sense let everybody be quite and listing to wisdom

Akash Deep: “Hon Ken mathematician I like your debate keep it up we are solidly behind you”