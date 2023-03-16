- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament and aspiring flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party Kennedy Agyapong has donated cash to the family of murdered military personnel Imoro Sherif.

Kennedy Agyapong in the company of the Member of Parliament for Ashiaman Ernest Norgbey and other officials this morning visited the family at their residence in Ashaiman Zongo Laka to share their condolence.

Aside from donating to the late soldier’s family, the politician also promised to sponsor the education of the junior brother of the slain military man.

Kennedy Agyapong, the Chairperson of the Defence and Interior Committee, also promised to build an Astroturf in Ashaiman and name it after the slain military man.

The late Imoro Sherif was killed on March 4 after visiting a friend in Official Town a suburb of Ashaiman and was heading home to see his mother.

According to the police statement, they have arrested some 6 people in connection to the murder.

The report from the police mentioned that the cause of death was a robbery attack gone wrong stating that the suspects attacked him in order to rob him of his phone but they ended up killing him after stabbing him.

So far, they have made their first appearance in court and are to reappear on the 27th day of March 2023 to face the charges levelled against them.

The family of the deceased have pleaded with the authorities to make sure that the people responsible for the act are brought to book and are made to face justice.

In order news, some friends of the late Imoro Sherif will on Sunday 19th March 2023 have fundraising to also support the family of the late soldier.

The event is scheduled to come off at the Forecourt of the St. Augustine Church social centre from 3 pm to 6 pm.

