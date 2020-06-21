type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Kennedy Agyapong should face Duncan Williams because he is an occultist -...
Source:Ghpage
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong should face Duncan Williams because he is an occultist – Odifo Kwabena Tawiah

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
|
Duncan-Williams and Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong should face Duncan Williams because he is an occultist - Odifo Kwabena Tawiah
- Advertisement -

The leader of the Church of Rabbi Odifo Kwabena Tawiah has accused the founder of Action Chapel Duncan Williams as being an occultist in his new interview.

According to the preacher, Nicholas Duncan Williams and other big men of God in the country have all removed their occultic rings following the exposé of some fake pastors by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah continued that since the men of God are scared that they would be exposed by the lawmaker, they have started hiding their occultic rings that they use to put on before.

Also Read: Anell Agyapong joins mother to launch an attack on Kennedy Agyapong

He continued that he even has a problem with Kennedy Agyapong stating that he is not doing his exposé very well stating that attacking the young pastors in the country won’t change anything.

Odifo explained that Kennedy has big fishes to catch but he is rather focusing his exposé and investigations on the innocent ones whiles the evil ones are rather walking about freely.

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah added that he wouldn’t teach Kennedy Agyapong how to fight his battle against fake pastors but he will advise him to do it well.

Also Read: FBI is protecting Ibrah One – friend reveals

Watch his interview below:

He added that he is not scared of Kennedy Agyapong daring him to investigate him and come out with any results he gets.

Previous articleKennedy Agyapongs’ addict daughter begs for forgiveness on Father’s Day
Next articleYou can’t worship Jesus and be scared to touch a COVID-19 patient – Pastor Chris

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

I will use money to influence the exposé of the evil deeds of all the fake pastors – Ken Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong's mission to expose fake men of God in Ghana is one of the leading and most talked about topic in...
Read more
Lifestyle

I won’t pay your fees again – Kennedy Agyapong responds to daughter’s apology

Mr. Tabernacle -
Anell Agyapong, the beautiful  cocaine-addicted daughter of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong yesterday on Father's Day penned down an emotional and touching message to...
Read more
Lifestyle

Woman gifts husband a branded coffin on father’s day

Mr. Tabernacle -
Father's Day is an occasion set aside to celebrate fathers, potential father and men who in one way or the other play...
Read more
Lifestyle

Rev Owusu Bempah’s beautiful daughters get social media talking

Mr. Tabernacle -
The beautiful daughters of the well-renowned pastor Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah of Glorious Word and Power Ministry have set social media ablaze after...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapongs’ addict daughter begs for forgiveness on Father’s Day

RASHAD -
The wayward daughter of the Mp for Assin Central, Kennedy Oheneba Agyapong has finally apologized to her father for bringing shame to...
Read more
Lifestyle

Mzbel finally explains how she met Nigel Gaisie

Mr. Tabernacle -
Songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah widely known as Mzbel in the entertainment cycles lately has seen her name printed boldly on all...
Read more

TODAY

Monday, June 22, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Afia Schwar advises young girls after Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover gift brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger amid Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover gift brouhaha has addressed and sent out some pieces of...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapongs’ addict daughter begs for forgiveness on Father’s Day

RASHAD -
The wayward daughter of the Mp for Assin Central, Kennedy Oheneba Agyapong has finally apologized to her father for bringing shame to...
Read more
Entertainment

Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang co-founder and CEO of 2Hype Gang, Sam Sarfo widely known as Showboy is also on the low key releasing some...
Read more
Lifestyle

I won’t pay your fees again – Kennedy Agyapong responds to daughter’s apology

Mr. Tabernacle -
Anell Agyapong, the beautiful  cocaine-addicted daughter of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong yesterday on Father's Day penned down an emotional and touching message to...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News