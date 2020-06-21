- Advertisement -

The leader of the Church of Rabbi Odifo Kwabena Tawiah has accused the founder of Action Chapel Duncan Williams as being an occultist in his new interview.

According to the preacher, Nicholas Duncan Williams and other big men of God in the country have all removed their occultic rings following the exposé of some fake pastors by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah continued that since the men of God are scared that they would be exposed by the lawmaker, they have started hiding their occultic rings that they use to put on before.

He continued that he even has a problem with Kennedy Agyapong stating that he is not doing his exposé very well stating that attacking the young pastors in the country won’t change anything.

Odifo explained that Kennedy has big fishes to catch but he is rather focusing his exposé and investigations on the innocent ones whiles the evil ones are rather walking about freely.

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah added that he wouldn’t teach Kennedy Agyapong how to fight his battle against fake pastors but he will advise him to do it well.

Watch his interview below:

He added that he is not scared of Kennedy Agyapong daring him to investigate him and come out with any results he gets.