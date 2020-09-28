type here...
GhPage News Kennedy Agyapong fails to show up in court
News

Kennedy Agyapong fails to show up in court

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Kennedy Agyapong fails to show up in court
Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Member of parliamennt for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has once again failed to show up in court to face the contempt case levelled against him.

According to the lawyer of the politician, the loudmouth politician’s failure to show up in court is as a result of his coronavirus condition.

The lawyer identified as Mr Kwame Gyan explained that his client Mr Kennedy Agyapong got the deadly COVID-19 complications after his last Friday court hearing.

He went on to presented a medical excuse form and requested the court to adjourn the case for 14 days just to allow his client heal from the complications.

The presiding judge Justice Amos Wuntah accepted the plea from the lawyer of the Member of parliament and adjourned the case but ordered the medical doctor who wrote the medical excuse to appear before the court on Thursday.

“It is hereby ordered that the medical officer Dr. Ken Addo of Holy Trinity Medical Center/spa and Health Farm appears before this court on Thursday Oct 1st 2020 to speak to the medical excuse duty,” he said.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is in court over his comment about some judges and he is likely to be given a jail term if he is not able to convince the judge on why he shouldn’t be punished.

Kennedy Agyapong days after his comment apologized but a section of Ghanaians are of the view that he has been running his mouth for years now and they believe its high time he is taught a bitter lesson to show he is not above the laws of the country.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
76.8 ° F
76.8 °
76.8 °
87 %
2.8mph
94 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
76 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News