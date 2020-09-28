- Advertisement -

Member of parliamennt for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has once again failed to show up in court to face the contempt case levelled against him.

According to the lawyer of the politician, the loudmouth politician’s failure to show up in court is as a result of his coronavirus condition.

The lawyer identified as Mr Kwame Gyan explained that his client Mr Kennedy Agyapong got the deadly COVID-19 complications after his last Friday court hearing.

He went on to presented a medical excuse form and requested the court to adjourn the case for 14 days just to allow his client heal from the complications.

The presiding judge Justice Amos Wuntah accepted the plea from the lawyer of the Member of parliament and adjourned the case but ordered the medical doctor who wrote the medical excuse to appear before the court on Thursday.

“It is hereby ordered that the medical officer Dr. Ken Addo of Holy Trinity Medical Center/spa and Health Farm appears before this court on Thursday Oct 1st 2020 to speak to the medical excuse duty,” he said.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is in court over his comment about some judges and he is likely to be given a jail term if he is not able to convince the judge on why he shouldn’t be punished.

Kennedy Agyapong days after his comment apologized but a section of Ghanaians are of the view that he has been running his mouth for years now and they believe its high time he is taught a bitter lesson to show he is not above the laws of the country.