Kennedy Agyapong finally speaks on Despite and his display of wealth on son’s wedding

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kennedy-Agyapong(Left)-Osei-Despite(Right)
Kennedy-Agyapong(Left)-Osei-Despite(Right)
The record is straight and undoubted, Despite son’s wedding is the most lavish and talked about weddings in the country so far.

KENCY 2020 WEDDING
KENCY 2020 WEDDING

The wedding saw the display of wealth and power. For the first time in Ghana #KENCY2020 had 60 groomsmen and a good number of bridesmaids.

See some photos below;

Kennedy's Groomsmen at Kency 2020
Kennedy’s Groomsmen at Kency 2020
Tracy's bridesmaid at Kency 2020
Tracy’s bridesmaid at Kency 2020

In the view of the populace that was too much because Despite should have made a simple but nice wedding for his son, Kennedy Osei Asante.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in an appearance yesterday, 23rd June 2020 on ‘Good Evening Ghana’ on Metro TV hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere gave his thoughts on the wedding.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong reveals the real meaning of ‘Despite’ in Osei Kwame Despite’s name

Kennedy Agyapong, a close friend to the business magnate said the display of cash, cars, regalia, best outfits and all the good things seen were all good.

According to him, there’s nothing wrong for Dr Osei Kwame Despite to ‘blow’ cash on his first son’s wedding, perhaps he didn’t have that feel during his time.

So she sees nothing wrong with that and most importantly money is good if you have it use it. You worked hard to earn.

The lawmaker drawing curtains on the subject said Despite’s display of wealth and riches at son’s wedding should rather motivate you to work hard but not to be envious.

