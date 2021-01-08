Kennedy Agyapong finally speaks on why he was not involved in the chaos in Parliament

- Advertisement -

Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed why he chose to stay calm throughout the chaos during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Known to be one of the most pugnacious men in the country, Kennedy, according to pictures seen online, was quietly seated during the recent disruption in Parliament.

Many have questioned why the MP for Assin Central sat unbothered during the outrage caused by NDC members occupying majority seat in Parliament.

The unjustifiable behaviour of lawmakers was distasteful, and the firebrand decided to sit this one out.

However, in an interview on his privately owned Oman FM, Kennedy revealed that he had received intelligence prior to the night that the NDC had planned on causing chaos to delay President Akufo Addo’s inauguration.

Kennedy Agyapong was spotted in pictures and videos calmly seated in Parliament with his hand to his jaw, minding his own business.

The swearing-in of Akufo Addo was scheduled for moments after the inauguration of the 8th Parliament and apparently, the NDC wanted to mar the ceremony.

The Member of Parliament added that he stands for peace and was never going to get himself involved in the lawlessness that went down on the day.

“I didn’t want to destroy Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in that is why I sat down quietly and observed the NDC members. We [NPP] could have fought,” but it would have dragged and affected the swearing-in of MPs-Elect and eventually the President and his Vice-President’s,” he said.