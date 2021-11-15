type here...
GhPageNewsKennedy Agyapong finally sues Kevin Taylor in Virginia
News

Kennedy Agyapong finally sues Kevin Taylor in Virginia

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Agyapong finally sues Kevin Taylor in Virginia
Kevin Taylor and Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Information we are picking from sources indicates that the member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has finally sued US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor.

Kennedy Agyapong is claimed to have sued Kelvin Ekow Taylor for defamation and $15 million in damages in Virginia State Court.

According to US Civil Procedure regulations, Kelvin Taylor has 21 days to reply to the lawsuit.

Kelvin Taylor, who is the CEO of Loudsilence media recently released information about popular politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong’s health.

Kennedy Agyapong, according to Kelvin Taylor, suffered a mild stroke and had to fly to America for emergency brain surgery. This follows reports that the member of parliament had suffered a stroke.

On his Facebook and YouTube live-streamed show, he made this disclosure. According to Kelvin, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency now has a scar on his head as a result of the medical procedure.

See screenshot below:

Afia Akoto
Hopeson Adorye
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 15, 2021
Accra
clear sky
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
1.9mph
0 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News