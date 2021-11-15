- Advertisement -

Information we are picking from sources indicates that the member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has finally sued US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor.

Kennedy Agyapong is claimed to have sued Kelvin Ekow Taylor for defamation and $15 million in damages in Virginia State Court.

According to US Civil Procedure regulations, Kelvin Taylor has 21 days to reply to the lawsuit.

Kelvin Taylor, who is the CEO of Loudsilence media recently released information about popular politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong’s health.

Kennedy Agyapong, according to Kelvin Taylor, suffered a mild stroke and had to fly to America for emergency brain surgery. This follows reports that the member of parliament had suffered a stroke.

On his Facebook and YouTube live-streamed show, he made this disclosure. According to Kelvin, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency now has a scar on his head as a result of the medical procedure.

Afia Akoto