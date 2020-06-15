type here...
News

Kennedy Agyapong for the first time names all his 22 children

By Qwame Benedict
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who has revealed tie without number that he has a lot of children has finally listed all his children.

For some weeks now, the maverick politician has been talking about his children and how he treats them.

Recently he in an interview on Oman FM revealed one of his daughters in the US is a drug addict and begs men to come sleep with her.

Though some people where not happy with him coming out about his daughter, he maintained that he would have said it if it was someone’s daughter hence he should be allowed to talk.

In a new interview on Citi TV, the law maker revealed he has a policy where he wouldn’t let any woman who get pregnant for him to have an abortion.

He added that even if the woman in question is a prostitute he would accept responsibility of the pregnancy if only he is the one responsible.

He revealed that he was married to two women.

Kennedy Agyapong was placed on the spot by the hosts as he was asked to name all his 22 children.

The controversial politician passed the test as he named all his 22 children with ease.

Watch the video below:

He made it clear that his children that stays with him are foolish.

