The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has reported the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong and Chief of Staff Hon Frema Opare to the CID department of Ghana Police Service.

The report comes after Kennedy Agyapong during an interview revealed the Chief of Staff allegedly gave him $120,000 to deposit into the bank account of Adwoa Safo just to get her back into parliament.

According to the MP, the move was to get the MP for Dome Kwabenya to come back from her break to help the government approve the controversial E-levy.

But reacting to the story, General Mosquito called for the arrest of Kennedy Agyapong for making such an allegation.

He continued that the Chief of Staff must also be invited by the police service for investigations to be carried out to ascertain where they got the money from.

The NDC secretary added that its worrying for an MP to be given that huge amount of money just to influence someone to come and vote for the E-levy to be approved.

General Mosquito concluded that if Ghana was any serious country, Kennedy Agyapong would have been picked up long ago.