Source:Ghpage.com
Kennedy Agyapong gives full details on the current location of Obinim

By Qwame Benedict
0
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has dropped new details as to the current location of Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Angel Obinim was arrested by the police yesterday according to sources was rushed to the hospital after he complained of not feeling well.

According to a source, the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church yesterday after seeing policemen storm his church panicked which led to him suffering high blood pressure.

Also Read: Now you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest

Kennedy Agyapong in an interview today revealed that the preacher is currently on admission at the Yeboah Hospital at East Legon, Accra.

He continued that when Obinim together with the Police got to the hospital he requested a private ward so he could not be seen by people.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central concluded that the Police would be by his bedside until he is discharged from the hospital where he can face all the charges leveled against him.

