Kennedy Agyapong gives 50k to Ahmed Suale’s wife to cater for the family

Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has given an amount of GHC50,000 to the wife of late Ahmed Suale to cater for herself and the children, Kwaku Annan disclosed on the show.

Weeks ago, the second wife of the assassinated journalist, Ahmed Suale made a wild claim against Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to her, Anas has not kept to his promise of helping the family after the demise of Ahmed Suale.

She claimed the late husband’s four children are dropped out of school while she is finding it hard to make ends meet as she has been thrown out of her home.

The wife also disclosed that she has been thrown out of the house and has been neglected.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s investigative organization based in Accra, Tiger Eye PI has released a statement on the alleged neglect of the second wife and family of their slain colleague Ahmed Suale.

According to the release, the Tiger Eye Pi organization gave a lump sum donation to the family in the presence of Ahmed Suale’s two wives and to their understanding, the money was equally disbursed and the wives were settled.

It further adds that the establishment secured a business investment for the two wives to invest a portion of their lump sum to cater for themselves in the long term.

The statement in its point 6 stated clearly that the organization took the responsibility of all the 4kids and to date pays for the education of the children, a claim that goes contrary to Suale’s second wife’s earlier report.

The investigative outfit says they are working around the clock and has promised to bring the perpetrators of Ahmed Suale to book. It ended that Ahmed’s family will always be part of the Tiger family.