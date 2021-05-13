Kennedy Agyapong gives police one week to name killers of Ahmed Suale

- Advertisement -

MP for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged he has information on persons involved in the assassination of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

Based on this, he has charged the Ghana Police Service, as a matter of urgency, to announce the killers of Anas Aremeyaw Ana’s colleague or he will reveal the names of the people himself.

Mr. Agyapong criticized the Ghana Police Service for failing to be proactive in dealing with the killers of the Journalist.

“I’m giving the Ghana Police Service a one-week ultimatum to announce those who killed Ahmed Suale or I will personally bring out the names of the people who killed Ahmed Suale,” the maverick politicians, exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

“The delay in serving justice in this instance is inexplicable and inordinate. True, it is not within the bounds of possibility to bring Suale back to life, but it is within the confines of the capacity of the Police to bring the perpetrators to book. This is our conviction,” he added.

Background

Ahmed Suale, one of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigators, was murdered in 2019 at Madina following the airing of Number 12, an investigative piece into football corruption in Ghana.

Hussein-Suale was shot three times while he was driving home following a call that his child was sick.

Two years after the incident occurred, Ahmed Suale’s family has accused the Police Service of abandoning his murder.