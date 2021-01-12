Kennedy Agyapong is the one who voted against Mike Oquaye – Kevin Taylor

- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian broadcast journalist Kevin Ekow Taylor has alleged that Hon Kennedy Agyapong is the mole in the NPP who voted against Mike Ocquaye as the Speaker of Parliament.

Barely a week ago, member of Parliament elected during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, gathered at the Parliament house to elect their leader thus the speaker of Parliament.

Before their voting, there was speculation on how they were going to elect the Speaker of Parliament since both parties the NDC and NPP have 137 members in Parliament.

The only decider who happens to be the MP for Fomena made it clear he was going to side with the NPP which means the NPP would now have a total number of 138 which means their candidate for the position in the person of Prof Mike Oquaye would continue as Speaker.

But after the voting things turned around as the NDC candidate for the Speaker of Parliament position Hon Alban Bagbin won the elections with 138 vote against the NPP’s 136 plus 1 spoilt ballot.

This came as a surprise to many as they started asking questions as to who and which NPP MP snitched on them since they allegedly received order for the President to vote for Prof Mike Oquaye.

But Kevin Taylor who claims to be an NPP member has stated that people should stop looking for the mole because that person is no other than Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong hatched a plan to pay back President Akufo-Addo for not showing up at the blessing of his marriage to his second wife.

He went on to say that Kennedy Agyapong convinced Adwoa Safo the MP for Dome Kwabenya to vote for Alban Bagbin the choice of the NDC, against Professor Mike Oquaye who was the choice of the NPP.

Kevin has however dared Kennedy Agyapong to deny these claims if he’s indeed a man of integrity.

He added that Kennedy’s seemly calm nature in Parliament during the election of the speaker of parliament was because he knew what was about to happen.

Kevin has promised to give more revelations on his show “With All Due Respect Extended Version” which streams live on Loud Silence Radio and Television on Facebook, Periscope, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and many other platforms.