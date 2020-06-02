type here...
Kennedy Agyapong issues warning to Cecilia Marfo

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Agyapong issues warning to Cecilia Marfo
Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has warned gospel musician turned Evangelist Cecilia Marfo to desist from her evil dealings before he jumps on her just like Obinim.

For some time now many people have come out to accuse the singer of some weird things she does at her prayer camp located at Mataheko along the Afienya – Micheal camp road.

According to reports, she sometimes spits into the mouth of her congregation and asks them to swallow adding its a direction from God.

But Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on ‘The Seat’ show issued a warning to her telling her to desist from her evil ways before he pounces on her.

He continued that he enjoys her gospel songs but instead of her to continue signing she has also entered in the pastoral business and killing people.

The politician added that after watching videos of what happens, he has thought it wise to warn her because he has spies watching all her movement at the prayer camp and any least foolish thing she would do will make him come at her.

Watch the video below:

The maverick politician called on all the female advocacy group in the country to also warn her because he wouldn’t want anyone to tell him he is attacking and disrespecting a woman.

