Kennedy Agyapong is killing people and making their children orphans - ...
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong is killing people and making their children orphans – Pastor Owusu Agyei

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Agyapong and Pastor Owusu
Kennedy Agyapong is killing people and their making children ophans - Pastor Owusu Agyei
NDC sympathiser and a man of God identified as Pastor Owusu Agyei has accused politician and businessman Hon. Kennedy Agyapong of killing people.

According to the NDC scribe, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has allowed himself to be used for the evil bidding of the ruling party the NPP.

In an audio recording available, he alleged that Kennedy has developed a style of killing people and rendering their children orphans.

Also Read: Nigel Gaisie went to Gambia for ‘Juju’ to grow his church – Kennedy Agyapong

He continued that Kennedy after carrying out this his evil deeds goes around putting up buildings and acquiring properties for his 22 children.

Watch the video below:

Pastor Owusu Agyei also threatened to deal ruthelessly with the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs. Jean Mensa.

