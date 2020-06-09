- Advertisement -

NDC sympathiser and a man of God identified as Pastor Owusu Agyei has accused politician and businessman Hon. Kennedy Agyapong of killing people.

According to the NDC scribe, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has allowed himself to be used for the evil bidding of the ruling party the NPP.

In an audio recording available, he alleged that Kennedy has developed a style of killing people and rendering their children orphans.

He continued that Kennedy after carrying out this his evil deeds goes around putting up buildings and acquiring properties for his 22 children.

Pastor Owusu Agyei also threatened to deal ruthelessly with the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs. Jean Mensa.