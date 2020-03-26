type here...
Kennedy Agyapong leaks video of Obinim saying he uses blood of babies for money rituals

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to go all out on Bishop Daniel Obinim to expose him as their beef deepens.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

The loudmouth and controversial politician have leaked another video of Obinim this time one that has Obinim saying he uses the blood of babies for money rituals.

In a video sighted, Kennedy Agyapong displayed a video during the program where Obinim revealed how he makes his money.

From the video, Bishop Obinim revealed that to get lots of money you just need to bring the blood of a baby or a pregnant woman.

According to him, these two conditions will guarantee one constant flow of money in his house.

READ ALSO: Obinim apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong on live TV

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

In the meantime, Obinim has rendered an unqualified apology to Kennedy Agyapong on live radio.

He has also begged him forgiveness and warned all his church members to stay away from insulting Kennedy Agyapong or face his wrath.

