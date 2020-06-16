Kennedy Agyapong list the names of all his wives and baby mamas'(VIDEO)

Controversial politician and the member of parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is not slowing down on matters concerning his family.

It’s no more a hidden secret that the rich politician has a large family thus his two wives with 22 children.

On Sunday, June 14, Kennedy Agyapong appeared on Citi TV for a programme and he revealed mind-blowing secrets about himself and his family.

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong for the first time names all his 22 children

According to the politician, his twenty-two children comes from his two wives with 10 baby mamas’.

However, he didn’t arrive at the numbers simply without having to take to time to count.

The list includes Member of Parliament for Dome Hon. Adwoa Safo.

“I have 22 kids … I don’t have one wife, I have two wives, others I have babies with them,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

Also Read: Politicians destroyed soccer in Ghana – Kennedy Agyapong

Watch the video below:

He was put on the spot to name all his children and the maverick politician didn’t hesitate to do so.

Kennedy Agyapong concluded that he loves children and it is the reason he has many of them.