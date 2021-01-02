Kennedy Agyapong marries another beautiful woman in a private ceremony on New Year’s Day; photos drop

- Advertisement -

It has come to our notice that Maverick Politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has married another beautiful lady on New Year’s Day in a private ceremony.

Unknown to the public, Ken Agyapong tied the knot at an undisclosed location to his third wife whose name has been given by the source who broke this news on social media as Aunti Christy.

In a simple but expensive all-white traditional ceremony, the lawmaker and his new wife, Aunti Christy posed to the camera wearing beautiful smiles in well-tailored apparels.

The Facebook user identified by the name Maame Duodua Appiah Korang who broke the news, sharing the information wrote;

“Aunty Christi am super excited today for you. Indeed patience moves mountains and honesty pays. A woman of every man’s dream. Humble, quiet, serviceable and obedient. Am soo happy you and Hon Ken. This is soo beautiful and blessed. Congratulations aunty Christi?”

See photos from the ceremony;

Kennedy Agyapong marries a third wife

Kennedy Agyapong has started his 2021 on some good note. lol. Congratulations to him. Hope this one will not create confusion biaa….