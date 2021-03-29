Marry your job first before you marry, ladies will leave if there’s no cash – Kennedy Agyapong

- Advertisement -

Outspoken Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has admonished men to take serious of their jobs as is key to success in life.

Accoding to the Assin Fosu member of parliament, a man’s wife or girlfriend is likely to leave him if he does not have money to provide for her so your job which earns you money should always comes first.

“You should marry your job. That’s the second key to success. [The first is’ honest] and hard work. You should marry your job before your wife,” he said on Net 2 TV.

“A woman will leave if you don’t have cash. Take it from me. If you are not serious about your job and plan about it every morning, your business will collapse.

Marry your job and when the money starts coming, your wife will see you as a serious man. Some of these Ghanaian men, when they make small money they want to compete with guys like me” He advised.

Kennedy Agyapong also noted that it is very important as you take your job serious, you also live with truth and honesty. He revealed that his success today is because of his honesty which has helped him a lot especially dealing with people abroad.

“Ghanaians have a horrible attitude that we need to discuss. Most Ghanaian workers are thieves. I repeat again, they are thieves.

“Stealing is not just about taking a cup that doesn’t belong to you. If you are a manager and your workers are supposed to report to work at 8:00am and you don’t say anything when they arrive at 10:00am, who do you expect to make up for those two hours.

“I’m rich – rich in the sense that I’m honest. Not physical cash, but because of honesty I’m rich,” Mr. Agyapong added.