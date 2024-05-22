Kennedy Agyapong advised Medikal to Invest, but he invested in Fella’s Waist & Butts

Years ago, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong, the Former MP for Assin Central and Flagbearer of the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) clashed with Medikal on Radio for the first time.

At their first meeting at Oman FM, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong gave one of the smart pieces of advice to the rapper that was recorded on tape.

The Politician advised the rapper to invest his money into something profitable now that he is a young man and is working hard to make money for himself and his family.

Hon. Ken told Medikal to invest his money in Real Estate so that when his music is no longer making him money that investment could help him survive life till the end.

He also further asked the rapper to save his money and plan out his life very well now that he is a young man.

Years after Medikal seem to have regretted not heeding to the advice of the man who has seen it all in life and rich.

Medikal in his recent Snapchat rant confirmed that he has made crazy investments in his wife and her businesses but all have proofed futile and useless.

Instead of investing his resources into Real Estate or other ventures, he pumped them into Fella Makafui but things have taken a nosedive and now regrets doing that.

