Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite yesterday held one of the biggest birthday parties as he celebrated his 60th birthday.

Earlier in the day, some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club chartered two aeroplanes from Accra and jetted off to his hometown, Wiamoase in the Ashanti region to begin the celebration there.

After arriving in his hometown, the millionaire gifted his two sisters five (5) bedroom mansion each just to appreciate them for all the things and help they have done for him over the years.

Also Read: Dr Osei Kwame Despite shows serious dance moves as his friends sing hot jama for him on his birthday (Video)

Later in the day, gave out bags of rice, clothes, boxes of oil, TVs. refrigerators, fans, plush Ghc100K cash to the chief and pastors to give out to the widows and orphans in the town.

After he returned to Accra, he held an exclusive birthday party that saw the likes of other rich men in the country making an appearance.

Ibrahim Mahama, Chedder, Kennedy Agyapong, Sammy Awuku and other top politicians and big men in the country were all at the venue to celebrate the day and wish him well.

Watch the video below: