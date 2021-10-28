type here...
Kennedy Agyapong was going to use our old pictures for damage control – Serwaa Broni

By Qwame Benedict
Serrwaa Broni, the alleged lesbian and side chic of President Nana Addo has come out to speak about her photos with the President that she shared on social media years ago.

According to Serwaa Broni, she is a friend to Nana Addo and they have been friends way before he became the President of the land.

According to her, she took some pictures with the President onboard the Presidential plane on the way to Kumasi for a funeral which Nana Addo had personally invited her.

She later shared photos on social media because she saw it to be a one-time experience thing onboard a private jet.

Serwaa narrated that after sharing the photos of social media, Nana Addo called her and asked her to delete the photos before it creates problem for him and the government.

After she pulled down the photos from her social media page, she had a meeting with Kennedy Agyapong who told her that what she did was wrong and the opposition party could capitalize on it for them to lose the elections.

The alleged side chic explained that prior to meeting Kennedy Agyapong for that meeting, they have been friends for a long time so they have a lot of pictures and videos together.

At their meeting Serwaa disclosed that (President and some others) asked Kennedy to do a damage control should the opponent raise this issue.

Without micing words, she said Kennedy was to use their old photos and video together to counter all allegations from the opposition party.

Kennedy Agyapong is yet to defend his reputation in this fresh scandal that has surfaced in the media.

Source:Ghpage

Thursday, October 28, 2021
