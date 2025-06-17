Kennedy Agyapong pays people to insult and denigrate Dr. Bawumia- Abronye

NPP’s Abronye continues to drag his greatest enemy, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after creating his platform that aims at denigrating and exposing the politician.

In a new episode of his show aired on Ohia TV, Abronye revealed how Hon. Kennedy Agyapong pays people to insult and denigrate former vice president, Dr. Bawumia.

Abronye claims Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is behind Ken’s TV among other online portals that aim at denigrating Dr. Bawumia.

Abronye noted that the loudmouth politician pays these online portals to dent the reputation of Dr. Bawumia so that the former vice president would face the wrath of Ghanaians, and on the hand, it will favor Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Strategically, Abronye stated that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong comes out to fight back at these online blogs for Ghanaians to see that he is a good person.