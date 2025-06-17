type here...
Politics

Kennedy Agyapong pays people to insult and denigrate Dr. Bawumia- Abronye

By Mzta Churchill

NPP’s Abronye continues to drag his greatest enemy, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after creating his platform that aims at denigrating and exposing the politician.

In a new episode of his show aired on Ohia TV, Abronye revealed how Hon. Kennedy Agyapong pays people to insult and denigrate former vice president, Dr. Bawumia.

Abronye claims Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is behind Ken’s TV among other online portals that aim at denigrating Dr. Bawumia.

Abronye noted that the loudmouth politician pays these online portals to dent the reputation of Dr. Bawumia so that the former vice president would face the wrath of Ghanaians, and on the hand, it will favor Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Strategically, Abronye stated that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong comes out to fight back at these online blogs for Ghanaians to see that he is a good person.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Gh Kobby knows nothing about Yaa Baby’s death- Nana Akwasi reveals

He was drunk, I have not taken them seriously- King Asu B reacts to Ghana Drunkard Association’s warning to...

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior

Ghana Drunkards Association gives government a three-week ultimatum to reduce alcohol prices

Ghana Drunkards Association

Ghana police grabs Owusu Bempah after he narrated GH Kobby’s shooting incident like he was there

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

GH Kobby’s father speaks for the first time

Yaa Baby GH Kobby
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways