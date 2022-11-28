- Advertisement -

NPP bigwig Hon Kennedy Agyapong who has made his presidential ambitions known has bragged that he will transform Ghana within 2 years if he’s voted into power after the 2024s general elections.

Speaking with some traders in Kumasi, Kennedy Agyapong outlined his steps to curb poverty in the country within two years.

He talked about security, the informal sector, business development, discipline and education.

With education, he claimed he will not take and enjoy his salary. He promised that he will channel his salary into a scholarship scheme to pay the fees of the poor because he believes it will promote Ghana’s development in more ways than one.

While addressing his fanatics, the market women who were delighted to meet the astute politician noted that there was only one meter for the whole Kejetia market and no racing course lights.

The member of parliament pledged 200 bulbs to restore broken street lights and work on the metering system so individuals may do business.

“Women farm owners, farm partners, and farm laborers provide 70 to 80% of the country’s food,”

“I have plans to create globally competitive industries, make commercial farming attractive like what pertains in Cote D’Ivoire, Tanzania and other industrial countries. Ghana is well endowed with minerals, and would be used to turn the economic fortunes of the country around,”.

“I will focus on business development. I have the experience to create jobs for the youth with my record of business life. My steel company when completed will employ over 1,000 workers. It is named after Ashanti – ‘ASHANTI STEEL’. I will run Ghana like a business, and unprecedented transformation will take place,”

“The menace of corruption, greed, and nepotism in Ghana was due to lack of discipline. The absence of discipline in the national life of Ghanaians was why corruption, nepotism and greed have developed deep roots in public life. Indiscipline is the reason for bribery, corruption, nepotism, greed, laziness and mediocrity. This must stop,”

“I will not take and enjoy my salary. It will be channeled as a scholarship to pay the fees of the poor, and I believe it will promote Ghana’s development in more ways than one,”

“I will rely on the wise counsel and wisdom of the traditional rulers in my administration”.

