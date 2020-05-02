Leo is Coming
Kennedy Agyapong reacts to his alleged relationship with Yvonne Nelson

A few months ago there were wild rumours that spread like fire in Ghana about the loudmouth politician Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and celebrated actress Yvonne Nelson for having a sexual relationship.

The rumour between the two that had filled the online space also had it that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong booked a ticket for Yvonne Nelson to travel to any country of her choice to have a date with him.

Hon. Kennedy reacting to the allegation said he has nothing to do with her as he has only met her once.

On the issue of having a secret affair with the mother of one- Yvonne Nelson, he debunked rumours saying he has and will not ever have an affair with her,

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

However, he stated he has no taste for those ‘noisy’ female celebrities because he’s loud and doesn’t want to engage with any of them.

