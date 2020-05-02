- Advertisement -

A few months ago there were wild rumours that spread like fire in Ghana about the loudmouth politician Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and celebrated actress Yvonne Nelson for having a sexual relationship.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong finally tells the full story on how he struggled to become rich

The rumour between the two that had filled the online space also had it that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong booked a ticket for Yvonne Nelson to travel to any country of her choice to have a date with him.

Hon. Kennedy reacting to the allegation said he has nothing to do with her as he has only met her once.

On the issue of having a secret affair with the mother of one- Yvonne Nelson, he debunked rumours saying he has and will not ever have an affair with her,

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

However, he stated he has no taste for those ‘noisy’ female celebrities because he’s loud and doesn’t want to engage with any of them.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong shares a story on how ladies who dumped him motivated him to be rich