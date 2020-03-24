Kennedy-Agyapong-responds-to-accusations-that-he-hired-to-kill-JB-Danquah

Recall Hon. JB Danquah was murdered in his home on 9th February 2016 at Shiashie in Accra. He was the MP for Abuakwa North on the ticket of NPP.

Four years down the line after he was killed there has been series of probe to castigate the culprits and also trace the sources who masterminded the murder as his it’s believed his death was planned.

From this perspective, Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don, the main suspect in the murder of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu has finally confessed he is the murderer.

Daniel in his confession has mentioned the names of those who hired him to end the life of the late JB Danquah.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was mentioned as having a hand in the contract killing of the former MP by the suspect Sexy Don Don.

In the latest events Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has responded in a new video to the accusations that he hired to kill JB Danquah.

According to the loudmouth politician, he has no hand in the contract killing of JB Danquah and all the accusations leveled against him by the suspect are all false as he doesn’t remember ever setting eyes on the suspect until recently that he was apprehended.

In the voice of Hon. Ken, he said the confessions of the suspect which was aimed at defaming him has turn otherwise, explaining he said all the accusation has brought to light revealing the opposition party NDC rather have a hand in the killing.

He said all these are plots to destroy him but all these wouldn’t stand because he has no hand in these accusations leveled against him.