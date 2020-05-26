type here...
Home Lifestyle Kennedy Agyapong reveals how pastor rebranded mineral water & sold to members...
Source:Ghpage
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong reveals how pastor rebranded mineral water & sold to members as miracle water

By Lizbeth Brown
Kennedy Agyapong & Naakwa Isaac
- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon, Kennedy Agyapong has made it his sole responsibility to expose fake pastors extorting money from gullible Ghanaians.

Recently, he has exposed dark secrets about the head pastor of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim where he was arrested on grounds of publication of false news and forging of documents.

He also made some damning allegations against Prophet Badu Kobi and several pastors who he described as ‘fake men of God’.

ALSO READ: You can’t dictate to me who to attack -Kennedy Agyapong tells social media users

Well, Kennedy Agyapong has exposed another man of God for repacking mineral water and selling it to his church members as ‘Miracle Water’.

The man of God identified as Naakwa Isaac who is the head pastor of Jericho Miracle Church International rebranded Verna mineral water and replaced it with his sticker.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, Kennedy Agyapong revealed how Naakwa Isaac is exploiting money from his church members in the name of ‘Miracle Water’.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Man Obinim owes 6 billion begs for assistance to claim his money

According to Kennedy Agyapong, his current mission is to expose fake pastors in Ghana and also educate Ghanaians not to depend fully on these charlatans parading themselves as pastors.

Previous articleLousika blasts Freda Rhymz for claiming she is a rap goddess

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

You can’t dictate to me who to attack – Kennedy Agyapong tells social media users

Qwame Benedict -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has stated that no one can tell him who to...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim sends emissaries to plead with Kennedy Agyapong on his behalf

Mr. Tabernacle -
The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been dominating the bulletin in the past weeks.
Read more
Lifestyle

Man Obinim owes 6 billion begs for assistance to claim his money

Lizbeth Brown -
The founder and leader of International God's Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been in the news lately for the wrong...
Read more
Lifestyle

Man sets pregnant sister on fire for slapping their mother

Mr. Tabernacle -
A man known as Chima has been arrested by the Lagos State police command for setting his pregnant sister called Victoria ablaze...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor Love reacts to juju allegation levelled against him by his son

Qwame Benedict -
Pastor Love who is the former husband of popular Gospel musician Christiana Love has reacted to the juju allegations levelled against him...
Read more
Lifestyle

Son of Pastor Love & Obaapa Christy exposes his father for performing rituals

Lizbeth Brown -
The former husband of gospel musician Obaapa Christy popularly known as Pastor Love has been dominating the headlines in recent times.
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Accra
few clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
78 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Tue
30 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
28 °

Most Read

News

Ofankor: Landlord shoots tenant with AK47 for refusing to vacate his house

RASHAD -
There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.A...
Read more
Entertainment

Sandra Ankobiah shows off her raw newly improved big booty

RASHAD -
It's confirmed; popular Ghanaian socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has the biggest booty among all the celebrities in her league.Nearly...
Read more
Entertainment

Samuel Ofori’s wife reacts to allegations against her husband

Qwame Benedict -
The wife of popular Kumawood actor Samuel Ofori has come out to react to some allegations levelled against her husband by some...
Read more
Entertainment

Kofi Amoabeng drops new photos to prove he is not poor

Qwame Benedict -
Embattled businessman and the former CEO of now-defunct UT bank Prince Kofi Amoabeng has shared new photos on social media to debunk...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News