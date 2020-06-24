Kennedy Agyapong reveals the real meaning of ‘Despite’ in Osei Kwame Despite’s name

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is known to be one of the richest men in Ghana if not in Africa itself.

He was born Osei Kwame but for unknown reasons, the name ‘Despite’ has stuck over the years and it’s the easier way to identify the business mogul.

It’s been wondered by many why the name ‘Despite’ for years until many stopped wondering. Well, we finally have an answer.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

Kennedy Ohene Akompreko Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central who is a known close friend of the rich man has finally explained the meaning of the name.

You see, Osei Kwame was born into a poor family. He did not get the opportunity to even attend school and gain any form of formal education.

But he was determined to make it in life and be regarded as one of the richest men in the country.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Osei Kwame’s slogan was ‘Despite the fact that I didn’t attend school, I will be rich in life’.

Over time, the statement was shortened to just a single one, ‘Despite’. It became part of his name and has stuck to date. That’s

So if you wondering how he got the name, there you have it. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was determined to make it in life despite the fact that he didn’t attend school.

Kennedy Agyapong made the revelation when he was hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere on ‘Good Evening Ghana’ on Metro TV on Tuesday, 23rd June 2020.