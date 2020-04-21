The controversial member of parliament who represents Assin Central in parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has vowed to expose popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa if she dares him.

Kennedy Agyapong in his submission, sent a strong warning to the fetish priestess to stay out of his business.

The member of parliament also described her as a fake fetish priestess who deceives people and rips them off their hard earned money.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Nana Agradaa is also involved in human sacrifices and will expose all her evil doings soon.

“There is this fake fetish priestess at Sowutown known as Nana Agradaa. I will expose all your evil doings including the human sacrifice if you don’t keep quiet. You are my next victim if you don’t stay silent”, Kennedy Agyapong warned.

ALSO READ: Lydia Forson vows never to cross the path of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Watch the video below;

In other related news, Kennedy Agyapong also recently released photos of all the ladies Angel Obinim has slept with.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Obinim’s Jnr pastors plead with him not to respond to Kennedy Agyapong allegations

Kennedy Agyapong made this revelation about Nana Agradaa when he was railing some new allegations against Angel Obinim.

The member of parliament is leaving no stone unturned in his expose against Angel Obinim and his sexual escapades.

He has made several allegations against the man of God and he (Angel Obinim) has vowed never to react to all these allegations.