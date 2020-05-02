- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong has shared a story on how women he dated motivated him to become rich and successful in life.

The Honourable member of Parliament who was a guest in the studios of Accra-based YFM revealed that he owes his success to the ladies he dated who broke up with him because he was poor.

Narrating his story, Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that his earlier relationships ended because he was so poor and they(ladies) needed rich guys.

He went on to tell a story of when one of the ladies paid him a visit to his stepfather’s house and they had this spoilt chair in the house.

Because he was happy she came to visit, he forgot the chair was spoilt and asked her to sit on it only for her to fall down and vowed not to come back to him again.

He continued that though he went to plead with her several times she never gave him any attention and it was at that point he vowed to be rich and successful.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is considered to be one of the richest men in the country.