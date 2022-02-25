- Advertisement -

Broadcaster Captain Smart has lambasted Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, over his recent verbal attacks on Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

Kennedy Agyapong’s provocation comes on the back of the unexplained absence of Adwoa Safo from Parliament which some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) say is affecting government’s business.

One of such instances, they say is the inability of the government to receive parliament’s approval of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Mr Agyapong in the past few days called out Adwoa Safo over what he says is her deliberate attempt to make the government unpopular because some demands she made requesting to be appointed Deputy Speaker of Parliament have not been approved.

During an interview on Asaase Radio, the outspoken legislator claimed that the Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare once gave him GHC120,000 to deposit in the bank account of Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo to appease her to return to the House.

Additionally, he fumed at some Executives of the party, threatening to disassociate himself and form his own political group called ‘Aburo Party’.

It’s against this backdrop that Captain Smart – real name Blessed Godsbrain Smart – has launched a scathing attack on the NPP firebrand over his utterances.

He said Kennedy Agyapong’s brain needs to be checked because some remarks he made in the media in the past few days do not add up.

He also called for the arrest of Mr Agyapong and the Chief of Staff over the transfer of funds that has been deemed a ‘birthday gift’ by Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC.

Watch the video below