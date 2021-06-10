type here...
Lifestyle

By Lizbeth Brown
Kennedy Agyapong and T B Joshua
Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has reacted to the demise of Nigerian pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as T.B. Joshua.

The member of parliament for Assin Central questioned if the Nigerian Televangelist had no idea that he will soon pass away.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, T.B. Joshua is known for predicting the death of some people but why did he fail to see his death.

He also recounted how his sister-in-law who was diagnosed with breast cancer refused to seek medical care but rather travelled to T.B. Joshua’s church for three weeks for deliverance.

He explained that his sister-in-law’s condition got worse after he came back from Nigeria and her breast was cut off.

“I have nothing against Christianity but it’s the way some pastors are going about Christianity, that is my problem. It’s so disgusting”, Kennedy Agyapong noted.

Listen to the audio below;

The founder and leader of Synagogue, Church of all Nations Prophet T.B. Joshua kicked the bucket on 5th June 2021 at age 57.

The popular Nigerian preacher passed away in his home in Lagos shortly after his Saturday night teaching.

According to sources, he was flown by air ambulance to Turkey for treatment last two months after suffering from a stroke.

Source:Ghpage

