Kennedy Agyapong started beefng me after I chopped his girlfriend wotowoto for 1 month – Ibrah 1 confesses

By Armani Brooklyn
Popular Ghanaian big boy, Ibrah 1, has publicly revealed that his beef with Kennedy Agyapong started after he mistakenly slept with his girlfriend.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kofi TV which GhPage closely monitored, Ibrah 1 alleged that the NPP bigwig took it upon himself to disgrace him after he got to know that he (Ibrah 1) had slept with his girlfriend.

According to Ibrah 1, Kennedy Agypong would have never launched a smear attack on him if he hadn’t slept with his girlfriend.

In Ibrah 1’s own words, Kennedy Agyapong was pained by the fact that he rented an apartment for the lady and even bought her a car yet she was cheating on him.

Ibrah 1 continued that because Kennedy Agyapong viewed him as a small boy, he got pissed when he got to know that he (Ibrah 1) camped the girl inside his house for a full month.

As mocked by Ibrah 1, while Kennedy Agyapong was ranting about him on the internet, the young lady was also inside his house servicing him.

In the latter part of the interview, Ibrah 1 stated that he has now made peace with Kennedy Agyapong and the Assin Central MP even paid for his food when they bumped into each other at Alissa Hotel

Source:GHpage

