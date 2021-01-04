- Advertisement -

The member of parliament for Assin North Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has threatened to expose the ugly side of former special prosecutor Martin Alamisi Amidu after the swearing-in of Nana Akufo Addo as President for the second time.

It’s not surprising a comment like this is coming from Kennedy Agyapong who has from when Martin Amidu was being appointed special prosecutor cried foul over the appointment.

According to the loudmouth politician after Martin Amidu’s appointment, he wondered why his party would appoint a very known NDC person to assume such high position adding that it was a recipe for disaster.

“Celebrate Martin Amidu, he will soon come after the very party that appointed him. Martin Amidu is like Circuit Training based on Animal Flow Workouts. You train the animal and one day, one day it will attack and kill its owner. That is what will happen” he revealed on Adom TV in January last year during a panel discussion.

“Ghanaians are jubilating Martin Amidu. Wow! Because of what Ghanaians want I will not comment. You know how animals are trained in circuits, don’t you? We live in this country to see one day… I shall be vindicated. They do not know what is ahead of them. Go ahead and hail Amidu. The Man who made him a Minister see how he embarrassed him and now a prosecutor? No further comment”, he added.

In a new twist to this, Kennedy Agyapong has stated that soon after the inauguration of Nana Akufo Addo on January 7, he is going to wage a war of the former special prosecutor and won’t stop until he has stripped him naked.

“The things that are embedded in me are boiling. You Martin Amidu, wait for Akufo-Addo to be sworn into office first. The way I will strip him naked…the plans he had against NDC. The NDC should be careful. He planned with Rawlings to make sure that Mahama loses the election then he Amidu and Zanetor will take over the party,”, he revealed on NET2 TV.