Kennedy Agypaong, the maverick member of parliament for Assin Central has sent a heartwarming tribute message to president Jerry John Rawlings and his family.

Kennedy Agyapong who took to his Twitter page revealed Jerry John Rawlings’ contribution to the history and story of Ghana can never and will never be forgotten.

He extended his condolences to the family of Jerry John Rawlings and wished the former president of Ghana who is also the longest-serving leader to rest in perfect peace.

Kennedy Agyapong tweeted: “Your contribution to Ghana’s story can never be forgotten. Condolences to the family and nation!! Rest well”

The former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, 12th November 2020 at the age of 73. The cause of his death is not immediately known but its been suggested to be Coronavirus.

The Government of Ghana has ordered 7 days of mourning for the late president of Ghana. Leaders of his party, National Democratic Congress have also suspended all campaign activities.