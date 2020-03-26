Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to strip Bishop Daniel Obinim of every dignity he has as their beef intensify

The maverick member of parliament has now leaked a video of Bishop Obinim in bed with his girlfriend.

SEE ALSO: Wild jubilation by medical staff as one person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana (Video)

In the video, Obinim the founder and leader of International Godsway Church is lying bed with his boxer shorts.

The girl too is sitting comfortably in the chair as she does video recording.

Kennedy Agyapong explained that the girl after the hot rounds of sex recorded the video for her boyfriend.

SEE ALSO: Ghana’s Coronavirus cases rise from 68 to 93 with 4 deaths – Possible lockdown imminent ( Details)

Watch the video below

In the meantime, Obinim has rendered an unqualified apology to Kennedy Agyapong on live radio.

SEE ALSO: Humbled and heartbroken Obinim apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong on live TV (Video)

He has also begged him forgiveness and warned all his church members to stay away from insulting Kennedy Agyapong or for his wrath