Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has finally reacted to the numerous rants from alleged Ghanaian Sakawa kingpin, Ibrah One on social media.

Ibrah One has over the week been throwing shots at the Member of Parliament for Assin Central on his social media handles.

Among other things, Ibrah One claims Kennedy Agyapong is one of the biggest money launderers in Ghana.

He dared Kennedy Agyapong to respond to him if he claims to be perfect and is not afraid of him.

Well, Ken has spoken. Speaking on his TV station, Kennedy Agyapong revealed he has set his satellite on Ibrah One. He has now confirmed he lives at Dansoman and he is monitoring him.

Not only that, Ibrah One does not pay duties on the numerous cars he drives around town and he will have him dealt with.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Kennedy Agyapong puts Ibrah One on his radar .. Trouble looming for the guy pic.twitter.com/7dr5ciSCa3 — Toni Kusi (@tonikusi) June 17, 2020

He promised to deal mercilessly with Ibrah One to teach him sense now that he has brought himself and has dared him.