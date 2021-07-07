- Advertisement -

Politician and businessman Hon Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he has warned his junior brother to stay away from him for sharing his birthday video on social media.

It would be remembered that the politician some weeks ago a video of the Member of Parliament for Assin North having a birthday party in Dubai together with his children surfaced on social media.

According to the politician, because of that video that surfaced on social media, he has warned his junior brother not to come close to him again because he failed to listen to him.

Explaining why he did that he stated that he didn’t want people to know about his birthday party so he decided to fly his children and some family members to Dubai to celebrate and have a nice time.

He continued that he warned them not to record and put the nice family time on social media but his junior brother who is 23 years old disobeyed him and recorded the video which he later shared on social media.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong explained that he had no problem with the video but the things being said by his brother is what made him angry.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that his brother could be heard in the video saying: “We’re living large” and that was what informed his decision to cut him away.

The MP revealed that he didn’t understand why his brother would be making such a statement in the video.

He concluded that had it not being the video that came out on social media, he really enjoyed spending quality time with his 22 children in Dubai.