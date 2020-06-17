One of the baby mama’s of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is speaking and revealing some deep things about the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

It has been established that the baby mama is angry with Kennedy Agyapong for coming out to say her daughter based in the US is a drug addict and a prostitute.

In a video sighted, the baby mama insisted that the MP who has 22 children including her daughter is weak in bed.

She went on to reveal that the MP lives on insulin because of his diabetes and that has taken an effect on his manhood.

The baby mama who has been identified as Araba Dawson questioned if Kennedy has cured himself or is still treating himself.



Araba Dawson who is peeved has revealed that she would go all out and dirty herself on social media since that is what the MP wants.