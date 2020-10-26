One of the young rich men in the country Ibrah One has once again made a serious claim against businessman and the Member of Parliament for Assin North Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

It’s a known fact that Ibrah one has been making unnecessary comments about the politician to the extent that he(Kennedy Agyapong) wanted to take him on but his brother and family members pleaded with him.

In a new post sighted, Ibrah one is claiming that Kennedy Agyapong would either die or go mad before January 10th.

His post reads: “Before on the the 10th January Kennedy Agyapong will go mad or commit suicide, the second person is yet to be approved”

See screenshot below:

We don’t know on what grounds Ibrah is standing to come out with this claim.

This is a serious claim and when wait to see what Hon. Kennedy Agyapong would do since it bothers on his life.