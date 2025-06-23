Kennedy Agyapong will win- Hon. Kennedy Agyapong says

Ghanaian politician, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has stated that nothing can stop him from contesting 2028 general elections.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong stated that even though the NPP primaries is yet to be held, he is optimistic he would be contesting in the 2028 general elections.

“Next time, which is 2028 I am going to contest”, the loudmouth politician stated.

Speaking on the NPP primaries which is about to take place very soon, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong stated that plans are far advanced towards him wining.

He noted that, he feels perhaps a dubious way might be used by Dr. Bawumia and his team to win the primaries, but their plans will fail.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, no matter what Dr. Bawumia among other competitors do, he would stand tall among them in the upcoming primaries.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong made these statements when he was speaking at his recently held private birthday party.