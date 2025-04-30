Kennedy Agyapong withdraws from NPP’s “Thank you” tour after Bawumia’s fan stabbed his fan

Loudmouth Ghanaian politician, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has reportedly withdrawn from the NPP “Thank You” tour.

The information was made known by Net 2 TV, owned by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Per the report available at the news desk of Gh Page, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is not happy with the incidents at the NPP’s “Thank You” tour.

Numerous events have happened during the “Thank You” tour, and just to mention a few were his feud with Abronye when the NPP went to Ahafo Region to thank their people.

Yesterday, April 29, the NPP visited Kumasi to thank them for their support in the last election.

Sadly enough, a fight broke out between Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong’s fans, leading to one of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s fans were stabbed.