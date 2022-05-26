type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
One of the many beautiful daughters of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Yvonne Agyapong has made her father and the whole Agyapong family proud after graduating from her school in the United States as the valedictorian.

According to reports, Yvonne is the youngest of the seven daughters of Kennedy Agyapong known on social media and happens to be also the most brilliant amongst them.

Yvonne Agyapong graduated from the Union Catholic High School, a private secondary school in New Jersey, graduated on Wednesday, May 25 2022.

The 18-year-old emerged as the valedictorian emerging as the top student in many subject disciplines including Mathematics, English, Social Studies, and others.

A video from the graduation ceremony that has been spotted on the internet captures the moment Yvonne was proudly showing off her awards to the whole world.

It has also been reported that Yvonne has gained admission to seven out of the eight Ivy League schools.

    Source:GHpage

