Kennedy Agyapong’s next exposé will shake the whole of Ghana and Africa-Net2Tv host

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Updated:
Let’s all brace ourselves for the greatest exposé to ever happen-Net2Tv Host
News circulating on social media has it that Honorable Kennedy Agyapong is coming up with yet another intriguing exposé that will stagger Ghana and the whole of Africa.

The host of NET2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show, Mr. Kwaku Annan, has revealed that their team led by Assin Central MP, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, will soon publish the most magnificent of all exposés to ever hit the African continent.

According to Mr. Kwaku Annan, on PeaceFm’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ this morning, stated that men of God in Africa, especially Ghana who define themselves as ‘untouchable’ should watch out because all their evil acts will shortly be brought to light.

“Let’s all brace ourselves for the greatest exposé to ever happen. Some great and dirty secrets are about to be revealed. The whole of Ghana and Africa will shake. That day you will call me out of shock. Africa and other parts of the world will shake. Your so-called respectable men of God, footballers, musicians, politicians are about to be exposed,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

He ascertained that Ghanaians will be shocked to see many reputable and dignified pastors, footballers, politicians, musicians in Ghana and Africa plunged in the said exposé.

He continued that the evil means by which these people were able to maintain the highest point of fame and power will all be exposed.

Source:GHPage

